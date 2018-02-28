Only one month after announcing a PERC module efficiency of 20.41%, the Chinese solar manufacturer announced it has now achieved a 23.6% efficiency for its PERC monocrystalline cells, thus beating its own previous records.Chinese vertically integrated producer of monocrystalline solar cells and panels, Longi has announced it has achieved a 23.6% efficiency for monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) solar cells. This result, which was confirmed by China's China's National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT), beats the company's previous ...

