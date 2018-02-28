For the A-4 April auction, the Brazilian regulator ANEEL has already pre-qualified solar projects with a combined capacity of 20 GW. The maximum price for wind project has been set at around $79/MWh.Brazil's energy regulator ANEEL has published the terms of the power auction A-4/2018, which will be held on April 4 and will also include solar among other energy sources. ANEEL has established a maximum price of 312.0 BRL ($ 96.5) / MWh for solar projects, a price which is slightly lower than that of 329.0 BRL that had been established for the tender of the same kind, which was held in last December. ...

