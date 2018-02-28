Although the development of rooftop solar is not progressing in India as planned by the government, a group of international experts is suggesting to use municipal financing to raise debt availability, and to reduce PV system costs.Although India has set a probably too ambitious 2022 target for the development of rooftop PV of 40 GW, while having currently only 1.5 GW of installed capacity, a group of international experts has pointed out a solution that could help the country to get close to this target. In a paper produced in collaboration between Climate Policy Initiative (CPI), Stockholm Environment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...