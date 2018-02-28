COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank senior 1.875% € 500mn 2028

Post-stabilisation notice
28 February 2018
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
1.875% € 500,000,000 Non-Preferred Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ40MM4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|1.875 % Notes due 28 February 2028
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays
Natixis
