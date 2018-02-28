COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank senior 1.875% € 500mn 2028

Post-stabilisation notice

28 February 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

1.875% € 500,000,000 Non-Preferred Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40MM4 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 1.875 % Notes due 28 February 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays

Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.