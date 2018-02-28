

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Wednesday, Germany's unemployment data is due. The number of unemployed is forecast to drop 15,000 in February compared to a decrease of 24,000 in January.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro eased against the pound, greenback and the yen, it rose against the franc.



The euro was worth 0.8792 against the pound, 130.80 against the yen, 1.1497 against the franc and 1.2204 against the greenback as of 3:50 am ET.



