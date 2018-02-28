Computer Aided Dispatch Market Size Worth $2.72 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcomputer aided dispatch marketsize is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Along with continued evolution of government regulations and policies regarding public safety, need to introduce innovative solutions to ensure safer and efficient dispatch operations is also rising. This has been propelling market growth in recent years. Continued rollout of networking and communication infrastructure, advances in communication technology, and national public safety initiatives being undertaken are also expected to trigger rapid growth of the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Threats associated with criminal activities and natural calamities are creating a need for efficient emergency response systems and dispatch operations. As such, CAD technology has to cater to various dispatch operation needs in law enforcement, healthcare and life sciences industries, and transportation and utility sectors. Accordingly, the latest CAD solutions are designed to support various applications such as deliver call management, dispatch unit management, reporting and analysis, and intelligent mapping. These applications are crucial for mission-critical situations.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Computer Aided Dispatch Market Share, Analysis Report By Component, By Application (Call Management, Dispatch Unit Management, Reporting & Analysis), By Vertical (Government, Healthcare, Transportation), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computer-aided-dispatch-cad-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By component, the services segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 12.0% over the forecast period owing to efficient dispatch unit management and better security

On the basis of vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to be the exhibit the highest CAGR of over 12.0% through 2025, in line with rising need for CAD systems to manage emergency medical services

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016 because of developed networking and communication infrastructure and presence of major CAD system providers

accounted for the largest market share in 2016 because of developed networking and communication infrastructure and presence of major CAD system providers The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the next eight years owing to growing demand for secure and efficient dispatch operations

regional market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the next eight years owing to growing demand for secure and efficient dispatch operations Key players in the market include Spillman Technologies, Inc.; Avtec Inc.; Priority Dispatch Corporation; Caliber Public Safety; and Tritech Software Systems.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Sulfur Recovery Technology Market - Sulfur is widely used in petroleum industries as it helps in gaining traction across various industry segments. In the current scenario, sulfur is recovered as a by-product of oil & gas industry followed by coal gasification.

Sulfur is widely used in petroleum industries as it helps in gaining traction across various industry segments. In the current scenario, sulfur is recovered as a by-product of oil & gas industry followed by coal gasification. Flexitanks Market - The Global flexitanks market size exceeded USD 250 million in 2015. Increasing export from Asia Pacific and Europe has driven the global bulk packaging market.

The Global flexitanks market size exceeded in 2015. Increasing export from and has driven the global bulk packaging market. Managed Security Services Market - The global managed security services market size was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2015. Increasing regulatory compliances such as Cybersecurity Act of 2015.

The global managed security services market size was valued at in 2015. Increasing regulatory compliances such as Cybersecurity Act of 2015. Aerial Work Platform Truck Market - The global aerial work platform truck market size was estimated at over USD 2 billion in 2014.

Grand View Research has segmented the global computer aided dispatch market on the basis of component, application, vertical, and region:

Computer Aided Dispatch Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Solutions Services

Computer Aided Dispatch Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Call Management Dispatch Unit Management Reporting and Analysis Others

Computer Aided Dispatch Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Government Transportation Utilities Healthcare

Computer Aided Dispatch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France Asia Pacific India China Rest of the World



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com