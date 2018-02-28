Goodscend's Vitamin K2 Landed in New York Times Square and Paris Fifteen District, Delivering the Strength of China Intelligence to The World

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of 2018, Goodscend Pharm. Sci & Tech. Co., Ltd. ("Goodscend") promoted its vitamin brand K2 on the large billboards overlooking New York's Times Square and in the 15th arrondissement of Paris.

Vitamin K2 is recognized by the global healthcare community as a revolutionary vitamin. In 1934, Danish biochemist and physiologist Carl Peter Henrik Dam discovered vitamin K and verified it as a lipid soluble vitamin. Henrik Dam was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1943 for joint work with Edward Doisy in discovering vitamin K2. K2 is now widely applied in research for the prevention of osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis and cancer in developed markets, including Europe, the United Statesand Japan.

Goodscend is a large high-tech healthcare company engaged in the research and development as well as the production and marketing of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. The company has attracted much attention as a result of the ongoing expansion of its presence in international markets. Leading global market intelligence provider HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited said in its 2017 report that Goodscend's MK-4, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of its K2 products, continues to claim a leading position in terms of the market share worldwide and is now available in 17 countries and regions, supported by long-term partnerships with several leading global healthcare product companies.

High-purity vitamin K2

Goodscend continues to build on its technological advantages by developing proprietary high value-added and high-tech products. With years of continuous improvement in production technologies for K2 products, the purity of Goodscend's MK-4, MK-7 and MK-9 has reached 98 percent. The series of vitamins are among those with the highest percentage of active ingredients worldwide.

Forging ahead with the aim of becoming an industry leader

As a low-profile global leader in terms of the sales of K2's API MK-4, Goodscend continues in its commitment to the development of vitamin K2 healthcare products. Goodscend's K2, a fast-growing brand in the healthcare product industry, has also taken the message of the power of intelligent manufacturing in China to the world with the appearance on the large billboards overlooking New York's Times Square and in the 15th arrondissement of Paris.

