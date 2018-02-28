James Fisher & Sons announced on Wednesday that Fergus Graham will be joining its board as an executive director, with effect from 1 March. The FTSE 250 company said Graham had joined James Fisher in January last year, having held senior positions previously at De La Rue and other international companies in both operations and cross-border business development. "He has played a senior role in James Fisher's marine support division during the past year," the board explained in its short ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...