Building merchant Travis Perkins posted its annual results for the year ended 31 December on Wednesday, reporting revenue growth of 3.5% to £6.43bn, with like-for-like growth of 3.3%. The FTSE 250 company said its adjusted operating profit was £380m, down 7.1% following investments made to improve customer propositions. Adjusted profit before tax fell 10% to £343m, while adjusted earnings per share were off 8.3% at 110.4p. Free cash flow generation was £407m, with the board also highlighting ...

