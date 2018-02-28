sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AXA Property Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value 31 December 2017

28 February 2018
AXA Property Trust Limited
Net Asset Value 31 December 2017 (Unaudited)

FUND NAMENAV PER
SHARE		NET ASSET VALUE
(£000s)		NAV DATE
AXA Property Trust Limited63.69p14,90631 December 2017

The Company will be releasing its Half Year Report and Financial Statements in the next few weeks.

Company website:
retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust

All Enquiries:

Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers UK Limited
Broker Services
7 Newgate Street
London EC1A 7NX
United Kingdom

Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
150 Cheapside
London EC2V 6ET
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Channel Islands


© 2018 PR Newswire