

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares edged lower on Wednesday after new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a case for a faster pace of interest-rate increases and official data showed China's manufacturing PMI for February hit a 19-month low.



Closer home, Germany's consumer confidence is set to weaken in March, survey data from the market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped 0.2 points to 10.8, slightly below the expected reading of 10.9 points, as the political turbulence surrounding the formation of a stable, viable government in Berlin unsettled consumers.



The benchmark DAX was down 30 points or 0.24 percent at 12,460 in opening deals after losing 0.3 percent the previous day.



Salzgitter lost about 1 percent despite the steel producer reporting a more than four-fold jump in profit before tax for fiscal 2017.



Bayer shares tumbled 2.8 percent. The company warned of delays for its merger deal with Monsanto after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter net profit due to a U.S. tax overhaul.



Dialog Semiconductor soared 6.5 percent. The chipmaker's net income for the fourth quarter jumped 57 percent as a result of lower income tax expenses and a one-time gain resulting from the fair valuation of the Energous warrants.



Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group advanced 0.6 percent after its fourth-quarter consolidated net income rose to 44 million euros from 33 million euros in the year-ago period.



