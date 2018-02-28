

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment decreased notably in February, reports said citing data from Federal Labor Agency on Wednesday.



The jobless claims decreased by 22,000 in February from the previous month, compared to the expected fall of 15,000.



The jobless rate came in at 5.4 percent, which was the lowest since reunification in 1990.



Elsewhere, Destatis said the number of unemployed decreased around 14,000 from the previous month to 1.55 million in January.



The unemployment rate remained unchanged at seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in January. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent a month ago.



