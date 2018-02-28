Clear Leisure Plc - Total Voting Rights

28 February 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 368,624,620 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 368,624,620.

The above figure of 368,624,620 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

