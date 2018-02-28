sprite-preloader
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.02.2018 | 10:51
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Clear Leisure Plc - Total Voting Rights

28 February 2018

Clear Leisure Plc
("Clear Leisure' or "the Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 368,624,620 ordinary shares of 0.25p each in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 368,624,620.

The above figure of 368,624,620 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
+39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Jeff Keating / John Mackay/Charlie Bouverat
+44 (0)20 3407 0470

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
+44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


© 2018 PR Newswire