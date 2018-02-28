=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited AG hereby announces that at the end of the month February 2018 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377356598 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2272403878. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 28.02.2018. additional (optional) statements: Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 28 February 2018 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 377,356,598 as a result of exercise of share options. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,272,403,878. Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2018 04:25 ET (09:25 GMT)