

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Wednesday morning, after industry data showed a surprising build in US oil stockpiles.



The American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 933,000 barrels for the week ended Feb. 23. The API data also showed a climb of 1.9 million barrels in gasoline stockpiles.



Meanwhile, the U.S. rig has been rising, suggesting that US shale producers area again flooding the market in hopes of capitalizing on +$60 oil.



WTI light sweet oil was down 11 cents at $62.87 a barrel, having traded between $60 and $66 for the past month.



A stronger dollar has also dented oil prices this week, as well as reports indicating that OPEC wants to dial back production cuts this year.



The Energy Information Administration releases its own energy inventories data at 10:30 am ET this morning.



