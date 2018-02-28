Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, announced today that it has completed a purchase and lease-back for one AW139 helicopter to Heliconia Group ("Heliconia") in Morocco to be used in support of the offshore oil and gas sector. This transaction marks Waypoint's fourth lease with Heliconia.

Con Barber, Waypoint's Vice President of Sales Relationship Management, Africa Middle East, said, "We are pleased to announce yet another transaction with Heliconia, the leading helicopter operator in the region. This transaction is representative of Waypoint's commitment to Heliconia and our willingness to inject new capital into the market to support operators' financing needs, whether it's a new delivery, remarketed aircraft, or purchase and lease-back."

Daniel Sigaud, President of Heliconia said, "Waypoint has been a valuable partner for us since we completed our first lease in 2016. The entire Waypoint team provides an unparalleled level of service, expertise, and commitment to finding the right solution for both parties."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 160 aircraft for 35 customers in 32 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 85 helicopters valued at more than $1.1 billion, to be delivered over the next four years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa and the Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Heliconia Group

Established in 2008, Heliconia provides services in a number of markets including Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, and France with specialization in passenger, offshore, aerial work, and training maintenance services. Heliconia acquired Helisud Morocco in 2008 and has expanded the fleet from one to 17 helicopters since then. In 2012, they also acquired French operators JCE and HeliChallenge to expand their footprint and offerings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005061/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts for Waypoint

Jared Levy/Cameron Seligmann

Sard Verbinnen Co.

212-687-8080

waypoint-svc@sardverb.com