MyCRM Launches Latest Release of Mapping Integration for MicrosoftDynamics

Solution Provider and Software Development Company MyCRM has today announced the next release to market of eMap for MicrosoftDynamics CRM/365, using the Bing Maps API. The latest solution can be downloaded as a trial or as an update from the MyCRM download Centre: https://downloads.mycrmgroup.com/Products/2016/eMap

eMap from MyCRM is an extensive data management tool that enables MicrosoftDynamics CRM/365 users to manipulate and work directly with CRM data from an integrated Bing Map. eMap includes a range of great sales and marketing tools, from building complex advanced find queries by location through drawing areas on a Map, to building Marketing lists and planning routes to visit customers or prospects. eMap is one of the only solutions to also include external data sources by location and gives access to 85 million external business records globally with basic contact information in CRM, this creates a powerful prospecting and research solution.

CEO Alistair Dickinson said: "We are very proud of the eMap solution for Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 as it enables organisations to increase productivity and significantly enhances their investment in Microsoft Dynamics. "WOW!" is the most common expression used when gaining feedback from our customers and end users."

The eMap solution is a cost effective subscription based solution, offered with a compelling licence model that only requires a subscription for those users that need access to the eMap functionality not every Microsoft Dynamics user that is enabled. Subscriptions can be purchased monthly or annually with discounts available for volume and duration, and can be increased and decreased as needed.

About MyCRM

MyCRM is now in its 9th year of trading and has seen continued growth and profits. We continue to innovate and offer a unique, friendly and honest service to customers worldwide. MyCRM is a private limited organisation registered and based in the UK, with more than 300 customers located in 27 countries around the world.

Trial Software

MyCRM can provide a fully featured eMap trial including business data integration for a limited period of 14 days. Please register here: https://downloads.mycrmgroup.com/Products/2016/eMap

Watch our YouTube videos

We have recently uploaded new content to our YouTube channel demonstrating eMap's simple to use features. All the videos can be viewed on our website here: https://downloads.mycrmgroup.com/Products/2016/eMap

If you would like to find out more you can email MikeSpink at sales@mycrmgroup.com, or call +44(0)1983-245-245.