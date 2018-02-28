First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: PerksCoin (COIN:PCT) Crowdsale ICO Accepts Additional $1,500,000 of $WEED (COIN:WEED) from First Bitcoin Capital Corp

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC PINK: BITCF), a prolific generator of cryptocurrencies and BlockChain developer, utilized a portion of its WEED coin inventory to acquire an additional $1,500,000 worth of PERKSCOIN from marijuana social media leader CannaSOS.

One factor in BITCF deciding to more than double its stake in Perkscoin was based on the 3,350,000 visits to its CannaSoS' website http://www.CannaSoS.com/ based on Similarweb.com statistics.

PerksCoin will be an Ethereum token with a limit of 100,000,000 coins totally issued and outstanding upon completion of its ICO.

WEED coin utilizes the Bitcoin Blockchain as its underpinnings for transaction confirmations which utilize the same protocols as very popular coin Tether (COIN: USDT).

$WEED trades on several exchanges, including the New Zealand cryptocurrency exchange: https://www.cryptopia.co.nz/Exchange/?market=WEED_BTC

The ICO purchase is based on a valuation of $WEED at US$7.50 per coin. As an early participant in the $PCT Initial Coin Offering (ICO), First Bitcoin Capital is acquiring its second round of Perkscoin at the increased price of US$0.80 per coin.

First Bitcoin Capital Corp is also developing a consortium of cannabis businesses Cannabloq which will include 7 initial members. Ownership in $WEED will be a prerequisite to joining CannaBLOQ Consortium.

First Bitcoin Capital has already launched a similar consortium for the petroleum industry at www.PetroBloq.com which is now listed on the hyper ledger vendors' directory.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC PINK: BITCF) (NASDAQOTH: BITCF) (COIN: BITCF) is engaged in developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta). We saw this step in late 2013 as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

About CannaSOS and PerksCoin

"CannaSOS is a social network for the cannabis industry that has over 315,000 members, more than 980 registered businesses, and has the world's most comprehensive strain database. CannaSOS is a Canadian based company that has been running since 2014 and has also just recently been trademarked. CannaSOS is also the founder of the PerksCoin token (PCT), which is an ERC20 utility token that is set to run on decentralized blockchain technology; ensuring transparency and security of all financial transactions in the cannabis industry. The PerksCoin token will be used in the cannabis industry for both transactional purposes and as a loyalty program, and will also have the capability to be used in other industries as well. CannaSOS is already partnered with 3 POS companies and 2 payment processing companies, all which will be implementing PerksCoin into their platforms and will be promoting it to their networks".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

