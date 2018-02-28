

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash inflation data for February. Inflation is forecast to slow to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 0.8790 against the pound, 130.81 against the yen, 1.1518 against the franc and 1.2218 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX