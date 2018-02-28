Hot on the heels of a warning in December, AIM-listed windows and doors specialist Safestyle cautioned on Wednesday that revenues and underlying profit for 2018 will be "materially below" the previous year's levels and current market expectations as the market continues to deteriorate. The company had already said at the end of last year that it had seen a continuing deterioration in the market on the back of declining consumer confidence and that conditions in 2018 were likely to be continue to ...

