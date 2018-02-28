Weir Group's annual profit surged as orders rose at the FTSE 250 engineer's minerals business and its oil and gas operation returned to profit amid resurgent market prices. Operating profit for the year to the end of December rose 36% to £292m. Excluding currency swings operating profit rose 25%. Constant currency orders at the minerals business rose 11% to £1.35bn while equivalent orders for oil and gas customers increased 67% to £732m as the US oil market recovered. Reported minerals ...

