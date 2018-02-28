AIM-quoted tungsten miner Thor Mining kicked off a series of activities aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of its Pilot Mountain tungsten project in Nevada, USA, commissioning a scoping study and metallurgical test work to determine potential mining and processing scenarios across the site. The results of the scoping exercise will assist Thor in the development of its initial mining plan for Pilot Mountain by providing it with sufficient information to begin environmental studies and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...