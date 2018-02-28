FTSE 250 building products distributor SIG has agreed to sell its loss-making modular offsite construction business, Building Systems, to residential housing developer Urban Splash for £1. SIG said the divestment is part of the ongoing management of its portfolio and is in line with the strategy set out by the new management team last November. Following the closure of bathroom pods and utility cupboards manufacturer Metechno in 2017 and the closing of the divestment announced on Wednesday, ...

