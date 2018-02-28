Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-28 / 11:00 *Market leader for fully integrated supply chain & transport management solutions established:* SupplyOn AG takes over Eurolog AG and invests in further expansion Munich, 28 February 2018 - SupplyOn AG (Hallbergmoos/Munich Airport) today announced at a press conference the acquisition of Eurolog AG. This will create the European market leader for a fully integrated supply chain and transport management solution in discrete manufacturing / Industry 4.0. This strengthens SupplyOn's already strong presence in the United States and China further and enforces Eurolog's internationalization strategy. "SupplyOn has already offered a leading global supply chain solution for our core industries automotive, aerospace, rail and manufacturing for some years. With the acquisition of Eurolog, we are complementing the SupplyOn SCM solution with an own fully integrated transport management solution. The synergies of the acquisition will enable us to accelerate our global expansion and open up new markets faster." Markus Quicken, CEO SupplyOn. "Eurolog will remain as a separate company with its own solution for the Eurolog target market. For the SupplyOn target market, however, the takeover creates an end-to-end and completely integrated solution from purchasing to quality management as well as to supply chain and transport management." Dr. Stefan Brandner, Member of the Board, SupplyOn. "By integrating the Eurolog solution and network into the SupplyOn ecosystem, we cannot only expand our services to meet future challenges, but we can also significantly expand our ecosystem. This gives our customers and users even more benefits like lower costs, faster and easier processes." Dr. Hermann Schindler, Senior Executive Vice President, SupplyOn. "By working closely with SupplyOn in the future and making sustained investments in our further expansion, we will not only be able to accelerate growth in our core markets, but also to expand faster into China and North America." Jörg Fürbacher, Managing Director of Eurolog. The shareholders of SupplyOn (Bosch, ZF, Continental and the Schaeffler Group) welcomed the step. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Nothing will change for the customers of the two companies in the first phase. In the next months the two platforms will be then developed further so that additional modules with more benefits are available to customers as an option. The location of the two companies is Hallbergmoos at the Munich airport and this remains unchanged. The closeness of the existing offices enables an easy and fast cooperation. Both companies will continue to expand their workforce at a rapid pace. *About SupplyOn* SupplyOn AG specializes in supply chain management software for discrete manufacturing and is based in Hallbergmoos at Munich airport. The industry focus is on automotive, aerospace, rail, high-tech and engineering. The shareholders are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Schaeffler AG. The company was founded in 2001 and has a leading market position in Europe and China as well as an extensive market coverage in the USA. *About Eurolog* EURO-LOG AG is a transport management specialist with headquarters in Hallbergmoos at Munich airport. With its SCM PLATTFORM it offers specialized services such as B2B integration, procurement management, transport management, ONE TRACK shipment tracking, container management and mobile logistics solutions. Today, international customers from the automotive, e-commerce & trade, industry and logistics sectors use the integration solutions of EURO-LOG AG. The company was founded in 1992 as a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom and Digital Equipment. In 1997, the company became a "people owned company" and developed into one of the leading providers of IT and process integration in the field of transport management. *Press contact:* SupplyOn AG Dr. Hermann Schindler Senior Executive Vice President Corporate Development Ludwigstraße 49 D-85399 Hallbergmoos Tel.: +49.811.99997-300 Hermann.schindler@SupplyOn.com www.SupplyOn.com [1] End of Media Release Issuer: SupplyOn AG Key word(s): Information technology 2018-02-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 658639 2018-02-28 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1874929c0d931a84fea845fa6bdddbd3&application_id=658639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

