

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic growth improved less than expected in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, just above the 0.8 percent rise in the previous quarter.



Economists had expected the growth to improve to 1.0 percent.



During the second quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 1.2 percent.



On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 0.6 percent, while gross fixed capital formation decreased by 1.3 percent.



Both exports and imports increased by 2.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth accelerated further to 3.3 percent in the December quarter from 2.9 percent in the September quarter. That was slightly slower than the expected growth of 3.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX