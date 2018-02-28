

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell coupled with weak economic data from China and Japan dented investors' risk appetite.



Disappointing regional data releases, declining oil prices and mixed corporate earnings also weighed on markets.



Germany's forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped 0.2 points to 10.8 in March as the political turbulence surrounding the formation of a stable, viable government in Berlin unsettled consumers, survey data from the market research group GfK showed.



A gauge of German unemployment also fell notably in February, while French consumer spending declined for the second straight month in January, defying economists' expectations for an increase.



Eurostat figures showed that inflation across the 19-country euro zone fell in February for the third straight month.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 381.76 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.



Biomerieux slumped 10 percent and Solvay dropped 2.7 percent after unveiling their financial results.



Bayer shares tumbled 3.3 percent. The German company warned of delays for its merger deal with Monsanto after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter net profit due to a U.S. tax overhaul.



Media firm ITV slumped 5 percent in London after reporting a fall in annual pre-tax profit due to ongoing political uncertainty in the U.K.



Hedge fund Man Group tumbled 3.8 percent despite the firm returning to profit in 2017.



Taylor Wimpey lost over 5 percent. The housebuilder reported a 6.9 percent fall in 2017 pretax profit amid increased political and economic risks.



Dialog Semiconductor soared 13 percent. The chipmaker's net income for the fourth quarter jumped 57 percent as a result of lower income tax expenses and a one-time gain resulting from the fair valuation of the Energous warrants.



Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. rallied 2.5 percent after its fourth-quarter net income grew more than four times.



