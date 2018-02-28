

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed slightly in February on food and energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation eased to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent in January. The rate came in line with expectations.



The inflation continues to stay below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 1 percent in February.



Among components, food, alcohol and tobacco prices advanced 1.1 percent annually, slower than the 1.9 percent growth logged a month ago. Energy price inflation slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, cost of non-energy industrial goods rose at a slightly faster pace of 0.7 percent compared to 0.6 percent in the previous month. Likewise, services cost gained 1.3 percent after rising 1.2 percent.



