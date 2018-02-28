Basware Provides Global Cloud-based Invoice Automation for Scania

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, has signed a major purchase-to-pay (P2P) SaaS deal with a Swedish automotive manufacturer Scania. The agreement covers Basware's cloud-based P2P accounts payable automation and Basware Network transaction services.

"We have partnered with Scania since 2002 with great success. During that time, we have expanded our cooperation from invoice handling to P2P automation and network. Today we are present in 36 countries together with Scania so our cloud-based solutions, combined by our global network, make Basware a perfect fit for them," says Herman von Greiff, Sales Director, at Basware.

"The new deal shows that we deliver savings to the business and reduce the cost of operations for Scania. And it is yet another great victory for Basware in automotive and transportation industry," von Greiff continues.

With some 46,000 employees in about 100 countries Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive service offering. Scania is also a leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Scania is a part of Volkswagen Truck & Bus.

Contact:

press@basware.com

About Basware'¯

Basware is the global leader in providing networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services.'¯Basware's commerce and financing network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining financial processes.'¯Small and large companies around the world achieve significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and closer relationships with their suppliers. Find out more at www.basware.com.

Follow Basware on Twitter:'¯@Basware, join the discussion on the Basware LinkedIn, Basware Facebook and Basware Blog.'¯

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/basware/r/basware-provides-global-cloud-based-invoice-automation-for-scania,c2461925