EQS-News / 28/02/2018 / 18:30 UTC+8 *To: Business Editor For Immediate Release * *Max Sight Group Holdings Limited* Max Sight Trading Debut ********** _IPO raises HK$35.3 million; Shares close at HK$0.36_ (28 February 2018, Hong Kong) *Max Sight Group Holdings Limited* ("Max Sight" or "the Company", together with its subsidiary "the Group", stock code: 8483), a leading automatic ID photo booth operator with an iconic brand in Hong Kong and Guangdong Province, China, commenced trading on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "*SEHK*") today. Shares of Max Sight were actively traded with an intra-day high of HK$0.395 per share and closed at HK$0.36 per share, representing an increase of 16.1% of its offering price. The net proceeds raised from the Share Offer was approximately HK$35.3 million. South China Capital Limited is the sole sponsor, while South China Securities Limited and Future Land Resources Securities Limited are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of this share offer. *Mr. Jamson Chan*, *Chairman and Executive Director* *of Max Sight, *said, "Our successful listing on the SEHK marks an important milestone for the Company. On behalf of the Group, I would wish to express our sincere gratitude towards our investors for their trust and support. Leveraging on its competitives edges and development strategies, we are poised to solidify Max Sight's position as one of leading automatic ID photo booth operators in Hong Kong and China, and bring the best returns for our investors and shareholders." _- End -_ Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OPGCEODHCU [1] Document title: Max Sight - First Day Trade - Press Release 28/02/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=852ea5372e66f02135d4db68f16e572b&application_id=658845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

