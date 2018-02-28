Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (AGM) to be held on:

Wednesday April 18, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.

at Pavillon Cambon, 46 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris

A meeting notice containing the agenda, the full text for the proposed resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at the AGM on April 18, 2018 has been published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) today. This meeting notice and the Board of Directors' report on the proposed resolutions can be consulted on Gecina's website at www.gecina.fr.

The meeting notice will be followed by an invitation to attend, which will be published in the French official gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the applicable legal and regulatory timeframes.

The Company will be sending out the postal and proxy voting forms directly to all its shareholders.

The preparatory documents for this Meeting will be made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions and timeframes.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent to the Company's registered office by post or faxed to +33 (0)1 40 40 64 81 up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the AGM on April 18, 2018, i.e. April 13, 2018.

These documents may also be consulted at the Company's registered office and will be available on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr).

The Board of Directors

Gecina

French public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 565,225,830 euros

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris

Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

Contacts:

GECINA

Laurent Le Goff, Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 62 69