What you need to know:
Due to technical issues the end of day file "FI_InstrumentStatisticsExtended_EOD.csv" ('ticker tape' for Danish Fixed Income) is published at about 23:40 CET.
The problem is expected to be fixed this weekend (March 2-3).
Further updates will be send out.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
Due to technical issues the end of day file "FI_InstrumentStatisticsExtended_EOD.csv" ('ticker tape' for Danish Fixed Income) is published at about 23:40 CET.
The problem is expected to be fixed this weekend (March 2-3).
Further updates will be send out.
Where can I find additional information?
For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com