What you need to know:



Due to technical issues the end of day file "FI_InstrumentStatisticsExtended_EOD.csv" ('ticker tape' for Danish Fixed Income) is published at about 23:40 CET.



The problem is expected to be fixed this weekend (March 2-3).



Further updates will be send out.



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com