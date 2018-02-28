Grampian Highlands-focussed gold miner Scotgold Resources has received unanimous approval from the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authorities of its development application for the Cononish Goldmine. The two authorities approved Scotgold's application at a special board meeting held on Tuesday, subject to the conclusion of legal agreements. Richard Gray, chief executive of Scotgold, said, "This will be the first commercial gold mine in Scotland's history. The process has been aided by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...