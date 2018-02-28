UK competition authorities have launched an investigation the proposed merger between the SSE and Npower's retail energy businesses. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday is has decided to assess whether the proposed new company could significantly reduce competition in UK energy supply. Since SSE announced the deal in November, the CMA has been discussing the deal with the companies and has launched a review based on the information provided. The deadline for the initial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...