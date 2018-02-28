Defenx shares plummeted to a new all-time low on Wednesday morning after the cyber-security and cloud storage group confirmed it was exploring funding options after making "significant" losses last year and said it would focus more on corporate cloud storage market. The smartphone and computer protection specialist was hit by the cancelation of some confirmed orders in the second half of the year but reported a "modest full year-on-year increase" in revenues to 0.52m for Cloud Backup products. ...

