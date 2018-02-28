UBM posted a strong rise in annual profit in what is expected to be the events group's last set of results before the events company is taken over by rival Informa. Adjusted operating profit for the year to the end of December rose 25.3% to £294.2m as acquisitions boosted revenues from Asia and business increased in Europe. Annual events revenue rose 3.6% on an underlying basis to £866.4m driven by strong growth in China where revenue rose 8.2% to £227.9m. Emerging markets revenue rose 5.4% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...