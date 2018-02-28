

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $33.7 million, or $3.16 per share. This was up from $4.1 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 124.8% to $103.7 million. This was up from $46.12 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $33.7 Mln. vs. $4.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 722.0% -EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 710.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q4): $103.7 Mln vs. $46.12 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 124.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX