

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Wednesday said it proposes to appoint three new independent non-executive directors at its AGM on April 11. The new director Victor Chu, chairman and CEO of First Eastern Investment Group would replace Sir John Parker. Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, CEO of Solvay SA would replace Jean-Claude Tirchet and Rene Obermann, managing director of Warburg Pincus would replace Hans-Peter Keitel.



The company said the mandate for non-executive director Amparo Moraleda would be renewed at AGM.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX