

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $612.72 million, or $0.74 per share. This was lower than $745.62 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $15.49 billion. This was down from $15.78 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $612.72 Mln. vs. $745.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $15.49 Bln vs. $15.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%



