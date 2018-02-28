Starbreeze Major Partner to Emaar Entertainment's VR Park, Opening March 1st

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Starbreeze announced today that the Emaar Entertainment's VR Park, opening in the prominent Dubai Mall, will have eight of its experiences available at the opening March 1st 2018. The majority of the experiences will be available to play in the StarVRHMD. As the main partner to the 75 000 sq ft Dubai Mall VR Park, Starbreeze is premiering four brand new VR-experiences especially made for location-based entertainment.

Home to 12.1 million sq ft of retail and entertainment opportunities, The Dubai Mall is the flagship of Emaar Malls and the world's most visited shopping and entertainment destination. Emaar Entertainment goes a step further this spring for the Dubai Mall premiering its VR Park. Designed to ChallengeReality, the all-new, mind-blowing attraction is set to transform the virtual reality entertainment landscape, providing an unprecedented breadth of games, rides and experiences to suit all ages.

"We are thrilled to be part of launching the VR Park in Dubai and very happy to have found a partner in Emaar Entertainment that share the same vision and focus as we at Starbreeze do for location-based entertainment in VR" said Bo Andersson Klint, Starbreeze CEO. "We have had destination-based entertainment as a focus for our VR initiatives over the past years, and now visitors from all over the world can experience our vision for premium VR content not available at home. We see our participation in the VR Park as a show case for all of our experiences and a must-visit destination for VR enthusiasts and first timers with curious minds alike".

Damien Latham, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Entertainment, said: "VR Park is the latest revolutionary experience to be delivered by Emaar Entertainment, as we continue to propel the leisure and entertainment (L&E) sector into the future and reinforce Dubai's position as a pioneering entertainment destination. Partnering with leading technology and content providers such as Starbreeze enhances our ability to deliver unprecedented entertainment experiences and push the boundaries of innovation for the industry, creating an ultimate destination for leisure and entertainment in the Middle East."

Combining Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and experiential attractions, VR Park is designed to blur the lines between perception and reality through unforgettable, game-changing experiences, spanning wholly immersive rides and interactive games - including an unbelievable, indoor, rollercoaster.

Set across two levels of the mall and focusing on the concept of 'Shared Escapism', many of the attractions offer a multi-player experience - allowing visitors to interact with one another and live the experience with family and friends. VR Park has been specifically designed to offer something for everyone, with attractions appealing to all interests, across adrenalin, horror, leisure and more, as well as PVRK Café where guests can relax and indulge in out-of-this-world treats.

At launch, Starbreeze and Starbreeze Publishing presents the following experiences:

The Raft

Developed by RED Games, The Raft is a four-player experience where teamwork is paramount. In this thrilling, cooperative, multiplayer VR experience, you and friends will board The Raft and defend the swamp against an infestation of supernatural creeps. Venture deep into the heart of the swamp, select weapons and employ tactics to combat your outer-worldly adversaries. With enemies emerging from the shoreline, the water, and the sky, it'll take all four players to make it through the swamp safely.

APE-X

Fight for your freedom atop a towering building while battling bots high above the city Streets. Luckyhammers puts you in the experience as Big Mike, a massive weaponized cybernetic Ape, whose creator, the APE-X Program, desperately wants back! Your experience begins with breath taking views of Cavendish city as the sun begins to set with the sounds of the metropolis humming around you... too quickly your solitude is interrupted by the buzz of the laboratory drones. Listen closely to your ally, Doctor Plant and her instructions if you hope to survive this ordeal and finally gain your freedom. With 360 of mobility around the peak of the high rise, keep your wits and shuffle around the building's ledge to avoid falling. You will need to defend yourself and discover the full extent of your capabilities in Big Mike's cybernetic body as you shoot, blast and swat drones out of the sky.

The Mummy Prodigium Strike

Play an exciting and pivotal scene from Universal Studios' 2017 film, The Mummy, as a Prodigium Agent tasked with capturing the ancient princess Ahmanet, while battling hordes of ravens, spiders and undead. From a helicopter hovering above and from the thick of the action on the ground, you must protect your fellow agents as the Mummy grows in power. It's a battle to the finish to either capture her or be her slave for eternity!

PAYDAY: The VR Heist

PAYDAY: The VR Heist is the full bank robber experience, where you'll get to fight cops and loot vaults through the eyes of a heister. PAYDAY: The VR Heist gives you full presence as you take on jobs together with friends throughout Washington D.C. PAYDAY is a worldwide hit brand where gameplay, community interaction and plenty of content updates are highly important to its success. PAYDAY 2 is about teamwork as you need to cooperate to succeed on each heist. Now, the next step for PAYDAY 2 is PAYDAY: The VR Heist, where you'll get the full feel as you, yourself, walk into the bank and rob, shoot and loot with full 360 vision and immersion.

OVERKILL's The Walking Dead - Outbreak

Step into the world of the Walking Dead where the apocalypse has hit, and Walkers roams the streets. Players will explore an infested hospital and do what they can to survive. Don't open the door, there are dead inside.

Geminose The VR Carousel

Geminose: The VR Carousel is an experience for the whole family to introduce you in the world of the Geminose, where Magic, Music and Dance takes place in the Geminose World.

Get yourself immersed on a remarkable ride of fun and joy to discover the Geminose and their world. The Geminose are beautiful creatures that aspire to become Rock Superstars legends with your help! All the Geminose have unique personalities and different country of origin, they love to play instruments and decorate their rooms with different furniture and accessories.

Construct

Featuring the exclusive PresenZ movie format, Construct gives a taste of how next generation CGI movies will allow allows visitors to step in to supreme, detailed scenes and explore them, look around corners and come up close to actors and characters.

John Wick Chronicles

John Wick Chronicles lets you play as the legendary assassin John Wick.

About Starbreeze VR initiatives

Starbreeze is a leading provider of high quality entertainment experiences that started in computer and videogames (creators of PAYDAY, PAYDAY 2 and the upcoming OVERKILL's The Walking Dead). With the landscape of entertainment transforming and with a strong belief that Virtual Reality (VR) will be a big part of the story of the entertainment industry going forward, the company is leading the charge of VR through location-based entertainment initiatives.

Through the joint venture with Acer, StarVR Corporation is bringing the StarVR 5K 210-degree Virtual Reality HMD to market. With wholly owned companies Nozon, providing the revolutionary VR movie technology PresenZ, the future of cinema and dark rides - using movie quality CGI in full parallaxed VR scenes, and Enterspace, aiming to bring a completely new type of large-scale, location-based VR entertainment to market - Starbreeze is well positioned to innovating how entertainment is consumed in the future.

