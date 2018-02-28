Ducts Market in the Global Automotive Industry is Likely to be a US$ 1.8 Billion Opportunity by 2023, Plastic Ducts to Remain the Most Dominant Material Type Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Automotive Ducts Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), by Application Type (HVAC Ducts, Under the Hood Ducts, and Others), by Material Type (Plastic Ducts, Foam Ducts, and Others), by Process Type (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Thermoforming, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low-Pressure Ducts and High-Pressure Ducts), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the ducts market in the global automotiveindustry over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2017 and 2018 to 2023, respectively. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Ducts Market in the Global AutomotiveIndustry: Research Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive ducts market offers a healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 and reach an estimated US$ 1,825.2 million in 2023. Organic growth in the automobile production owing to rising urbanization and increasing disposable income; increasing share of SUVs in the total vehicle production; and continuous replacement of traditional rubber and metal ducts with plastic ducts are some of the major factors thatare proliferating the growth of ducts in the automotive industry.

The author of the report cited that passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the automotive ducts market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing production of passenger cars, especially SUVs, coupled with a higher demand for lighter ducts would remain the major driver of the segment over the next five years. Hatchbacks and SUVs are likely to generate a greater demand for ducts in the passenger cars segment.

As per the study, HVAC ducts segment is expected to remain the most dominant application type in the automotive ducts market during the forecast period. HVAC ducts include various large-sized ducts, such as instrument panel duct, roof ducts, console ducts, and pillar ducts.

Register here for a free sample of the 250-page detailed report

Based on material type, plastic ducts segment is expected to remain the most dominant material type in the automotive ducts market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by a host of factors, such as significant weight reduction, better mechanical and chemical properties, improved temperature resistance, and good acoustic property. Foam ducts are also gaining share in the market, driven by their weight reduction and excellent acoustics.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest automotive ducts market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The region is also likely to experience a healthy growth during the same period driven by high annual automobile production. Europe is expected to remain the second largest automotive ducts market during the same period.

Major automotive duct manufacturers globally are MANN+HUMMEL, Continental AG, MAHLE GmbH, Sogefi Group, Kyoraku Co. Ltd., Trocellen GmbH, and Rochling Group. Developing lightweight automotive ducts and forming strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the ducts market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive DuctsMarket, by VehicleType

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Ducts Market, by Application Type

HVAC Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Under the Hood Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive DuctsMarket, by MaterialType

Plastic Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Foam Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Ducts(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive DuctsMarket, by ProcessType

Blow Molding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Injection Molding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoforming (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Ducts Market, by Pressure Type

Low-Pressure Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

High-Pressure Ducts(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive DuctsMarket, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the global automotive industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Automotive Industry

Some of our other premium reports in the automotive industry:

Global Automotive Engine Cover Market by Vehicle Type, by Material Type, by Manufacturing Process Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

Global Automotive Cylinder Head Market by Vehicle Type, by Material Type, by Source Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Contact:

Ritesh Gandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

