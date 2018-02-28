Public and Private Capital Markets Converge with Canada's Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and Fintech Leaders at FFCON18: VELOCITY on March 5-6 in Toronto

The 4th Annual 2018 Fintech and Funding Conference Explores the Accelerating Speed and Adoption of Blockchain Technologies, Cryptocurrency and Alternative Investing Markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2018 / Hosted by the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) with presenting partner Nikola Tesla Unite, FFCON18: VELOCITY will be held next week at the Design Exchange in Toronto. Planned announcements, thought leadership content and product launches on Monday, March 5:

Hear regulatory updates from participating CSA members from BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and The Competition Bureau

Global product launch of a blockchain-enabled biometric validation platform from Crypto KABN

Critical updates on layer zero protocol and how TCP/IP can evolve to scale blockchains

Is traditional venture capital dead? Debate on how ICOs are changing the funding game moderated by Andrew McCreath, BNN

Which financial technologies will push Canada to the forefront of blockchain innovation globally?

50+ speakers featuring keynotes on blockchain's transformative potential and roadmap, future of bitcoin, decentralized future and machine learning: CryptoOracle, Pegasus Fintech, Globalive Technology Partners, Decentral/Jaxx and Ethereum, Ov2 Capital and TSX Venture Exchange

Insights from Canada's fastest growing crypto, digital asset and payment ventures: U.CASH, CoinPayments, Coinsquare and TokenFunder, Ontario's first regulated ICO

These are exciting times - we are witnessing a transformation of technology and society. With new opportunities come hurdles that must be overcome to realize inherent potential. The conference program highlights challenges while celebrating innovative achievements and Canadian milestones.

FFCON18 brings together fintech leaders, investors and emerging innovators from start-ups to scale-ups to government regulatory bodies and agencies who have a vision for the future of finance. A must-attend event for fintech investors, companies raising capital and decision-makers in technology, finance and digital media.

Tickets are selling fast. Check out the conference website and register at: FintechandFunding.com (Event hashtag: FFCON18)

About the NCFA:

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a non-profit actively engaged with both investment and social crowdfunding, blockchain ICO, alternative finance, fintech, P2P, and online investing stakeholders across Canada. NCFA Canada provides education, research, leadership, support, and networking opportunities to over 1600 members and works closely with industry, government, academia, community, and ecosystem partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative online financing industry in Canada. Learn more About Us or visit www.ncfacanada.org.

