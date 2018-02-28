After a rather disappointing end to 2017, significantly more photovoltaic systems were installed in Germany in January. The market for ground-mounted systems up to 750 kilowatts has also picked up speed. Solar FITs will remain unchanged in March.According to the figures published by the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), the combined capacity of newly registered photovoltaic systems in Germany in January was 220.1 MW. An upward trend was registered especially in the segment of small-sized projects, compared to the last quarter of 2017. A total of 6125 photovoltaic systems with ...

