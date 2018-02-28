Push Doctor, UK's largest digital healthcare provider, today announces the formation of a Strategy and Governance Advisory Board of leading experts, to support the management team as they approach the next phase of growth. The Board, which is chaired by Ed Smith, the former chairman of NHS Improvement, brings together leading sector experts across the healthcare landscape, including the NHS, regulatory bodies, the pharmacy sector and political advisors.

The advisory board has been tasked with providing Push Doctor with a combination of strategy development support, healthcare innovation oversight and regulatory guidance as it continues to expand its digital healthcare services, ensuring that the highest and safest standards of care are maintained at this important juncture in the evolution of digital health in Europe.

Membership of the board:

Nicola Blackwood, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon (2010-2017) and former parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Innovation

Matthew Campbell-Hill, retired GB athlete and Non-Executive Director for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Dr Marc Farr, Director of Information at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust

Michael Lennox, Member of NHS England Local Professional Network for Pharmacy

Christine Outram, Chair of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Kathryn Patrick, Director of Primary Care at Yeovil District Hospital

, Director of Primary Care at Yeovil District Hospital Ed Smith, former Chairman of NHS Improvement (Chair)

Ed Smith commented: "The important advances being made in digital health care today are fascinating and something I have been keeping a close eye on. So I am delighted to be given this opportunity to chair the new strategy and governance advisory board of such an exciting healthcare provider.

"The depth and breadth of knowledge and experience we have across the advisory board is a valuable asset for Push Doctor. Together we will work towards patients having access to primary care whenever and wherever they need it."

Eren Ozagir, Push Doctor Founder and CEO, commented: "We are delighted to have formed such a high quality strategy and governance advisory board, the calibre of which, demonstrates the quality and growing influence of Push Doctor in this dynamic and important category.

"I'm particularly excited to be working with such highly esteemed professionals from a wide range of sectors within the healthcare universe. Their insights and wise counsel will allow us to continue to develop our services, and to strengthen our position as the leading provider of digital healthcare so that we can help even more people live longer, happier lives."

Push Doctor was the UK's first platform to offer video consultations with patients online and via smartphone.

Push Doctor was launched by founder and CEO Eren Ozagir in 2014. The idea for the business originated on a business trip to the US when Eren fell ill. Confined to his hotel and feeling terrible, the thought struck him if you could get a taxi, boat and even a helicopter through an app - why, in this day and age, couldn't you talk to a doctor on your smartphone? The thought stayed with him and from this humble idea, an ultra-secure video application with GPs, who also work in the NHS was conceived.

Today, Push Doctor connects thousands of patients each week with a UK GP, with appointments available in just minutes.

The service treated over 1,000 different condition types last year including a wide range of infections, gastric, respiratory and mental health conditions. 9 out of 10 people got the help they needed first time.

The brand continues to evolve to encompass a broader range of medical conditions, health, wellness and lifestyle products services as it treats the nation, with the core goal of enabling its customers to live happier, longer lives.

In July 2017, Push Doctor raised US $26.1m in series B funding from leading investors including Accelerated Digital Ventures and Draper Esprit.

For more information visit www.PushDoctor.co.uk| Twitter @PushDoctor

Strategy and governance advisory board

Meeting on a quarterly basis, the board use their substantial career experience and expertise to advise and contribute valuable insight to the Push Doctor team and to help ensure the highest and safest standards continue to be upheld. Secretariat support for the board is provided by ZPB Associates.

For more information about the advisory board visit: www.pushdoctor.co.uk/strategy-and-governance

Ed Smith, Chair of the strategy and governance advisory board

Ed Smith is the chairman of the Push Doctor Strategy and Governance Advisory Board. He has recently retired as the Chairman of NHS Improvement and was the lead non-executive director for the Department for Transport between 2015-2017. Ed is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at the University of Birmingham and Treasurer of Chatham House. He was the former Global Assurance Chief Operating Officer and Strategy Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Before retiring he had a successful 30-year career with PwC, holding many leading board and top client roles in the UK and globally as a Senior Partner.

Eren Ozagir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Push Doctor

Eren has held senior leadership and director roles in businesses spanning marketing, music and entertainment and e-commerce. Most recently he was the Chief Commercial Officer at MusicMagpie, the innovative re-commerce platform recognised for several years as one of the top 10 fastest growing tech companies in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100.

Eren started Push Doctor with a patient's eye view, bringing together medical and technology experts to found the business in 2014.

Suzanne Given, Chairman, Push Doctor

Susanne is an experienced, digital, international and consumer sector executive with a proven track record of delivering rapid, substantial and sustained performance improvements in medium and large-scale consumer facing enterprises, and scaling early to mid-stage consumer brand businesses.

She supports start-ups both in the consumer and tech segments and holds various advisory posts. She is also Chairman of Made.com, Outfittery Gmbh, and holds non-executive board seats with Eurostar International Ltd., Tritax Big Box REIT Plc and Al Tayer, a Middle Eastern luxury group.

