BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economic growth remained stable in the fourth quarter, flash estimate from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research/WIFO revealed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.9 percent sequentially, the same rate as in the third quarter, which was revised up from 0.8 percent.



On an annual basis, GDP grew 2.9 percent in the December quarter, slower than the 3.1 percent expansion seen in the September quarter.



