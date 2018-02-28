ACTE Global (Association of Corporate Travel Executives), a prominent voice for business travellers worldwide, and Corporate Lodging Forum (CLF) by HRS, the world's leading hotel end-to-end solutions provider, are partnering to develop content for ACTE's five Global Summits in 2018. Beginning with ACTE's Global Summit in New York City on April 29, CLF will coordinate and contribute to select lodging-focused education sessions.

Responding to growing demand from ACTE's membership base for expanded education on the constantly evolving corporate hospitality arena, this partnership provides conference attendees with strategic insights to help optimise the way they source and provide lodging for business travellers. Sessions at ACTE Global Summits will touch upon a variety of topics, ranging from how to integrate alternative accommodations into a travel program, to the future of the hotel sourcing processes and new incremental savings opportunities, to the application of game-changing technology like virtual payments. These sessions will support the "Sleep Spoke" of ACTE's educational framework, helping its members build a holistic lodging programme.

After the New York event in April, additional ACTE Global Summits offering dedicated Sleep Spoke education include:

Singapore Global Summit July 17-18 Paris Global Summit October 14-16 Montreal Global Summit November 18-20 Sydney Global Summit December

The first 2018 HRS Corporate Lodging Forums of 2018 will take place in Berlin (March 6) and Milan (March 20). Other dates include:

Madrid April 24 Shanghai May 9 Tokyo May 16 Warsaw May 24 London June 7 São Paulo August 16

"ACTE Global is committed to helping its members become travel programme CEOs who provide indispensable value to their organisations," said Jill Jefferis, Director of Global Engagement for ACTE. "With accommodations being a key aspect of the business traveller experience, we're excited to tap HRS's expertise and CLF's depth of offerings to help Summit attendees broaden their knowledge of the emerging issues affecting their corporate travel programmes, as well as bringing ACTE global research into CLF."

"ACTE and HRS share the same objectives of educating travel buyers on the complex hospitality market, helping them bring competitive advantage to their organisations, and positioning travel executives as strategic partners to the C-suite," said Carole Poillerat, Executive Director, Industry Relations Corporate Lodging Forum for HRS. "Our organisations are naturally aligned to the goal of propelling corporate travel executives into the future, and we're excited to launch this initiative."

For more information on these events and other educational opportunities, please visit the ACTE Global and CLF events calendars.

About ACTE Global

ACTE Global (Association of Corporate Travel Executives) has a 30-year reputation for leading the way corporate travel is conducted. As a global association comprised of executive-level members in more than 100 countries, ACTE pioneers educational and technological advances that make business travel productive, cost-effective and straightforward. ACTE advocacy and initiatives continue to support impactful changes in safety and security, privacy, duty of care and compliance along with traveller productivity that supports global commerce. Learn more at www.acte.org.

About Corporate Lodging Forum

Business travel not only involves the procurement department, but also stakeholders from Finance, IT, Human Resources, Safety, and Communication and the business traveler. The travel buyer is in the center, playing the role of conductor. The task at hand: manage the demands of the entire stakeholder network and roll out an optimal procurement strategy. To support them in this strategic mission, HRS has developed a global CLF series to bring all corporate ecosystem stakeholders together to focus on the subject of corporate lodging. The CLF series, started in 2013, is held in 13 cities: Berlin, Milan, Madrid, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, Warsaw, London, Singapore, São Paulo, Paris, Sydney and Montreal. Further information at www.corporate-travel-forum.com.

About HRS Global Hotel Solutions

HRS simplifies business travel. Corporate travel managers and business travellers around the world trust HRS to find the best accommodation and simplify all processes related to their business travel. In addition to professional hotel sourcing and the negotiation of corporate rates with hotels, HRS optimises paperless payment of hotel accommodation and meetings as well as automated invoice processing. More than 3,000 multinational corporations rely on HRS Global Hotel Solutions. Customers include global players from the Fortune 500, including Google, Siemens, Alibaba, China Mobile and Volkswagen. HRS pursues clear goals: savings for companies and high traveller satisfaction. Founded in Cologne in 1972, HRS today has more than 1,500 employees in 28 offices worldwide, including London, New York, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. Further information atcorporate.hrs.com.

