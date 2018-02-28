Ready for 3GPP Compliance - Anokiwave Introduces 2nd IC in a new family that supports 3GPP compliant mmW 5G Equipment

Anokiwave is adding to its market-leading portfolio of mmW 5G products with a new family of ICs that support 3GPP NR Compliant Solutions.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Anokiwave today announced the next product in a new family of second generation 5G Silicon Quad Core ICs that enable 3GPP compliant base stations with the worldwide release of the 28 GHz AWMF-0157 IC. The second-generation IC family is part of Anokiwave's on-going strategy to enable the commercialization of 5G mmW systems with silicon ICs.

The AWMF-0157 operates at 26.5 - 29.5 GHz, supports 4 radiating elements, and includes gain and phase controls for analog RF beam steering. Anokiwave's patent-pending IP blocks implemented in silicon technology enable low-cost hybrid beam forming with high energy efficiency and low latency beam steeringtm.

"As the push to roll out 5G networks by the end of the year is proceeding at full speed, Anokiwave is executing on an aggressive strategy to deliver mmW 5G solutions with industry first ICs at 26 GHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz," states David Corman, Anokiwave Chief Architect. "Today's announcement of the new family of ICs that enable 3GPP compliance is an essential step that allows network operators to roll out 5G coverage in earnest."

The AWMF-0157 is a highly integrated silicon IC packaged in a wafer level chip scale package (WLCSP), easily fitting within the typical 5.3 mm lattice spacing at 28 GHz.

Availability:

Anokiwave offers evaluation kits for ease of adoption of the technology and capabilities. The kits include boards with the IC, USB-SPI interface module with drivers, and all required cables. Pilot production deliveries are available in May 2018.

