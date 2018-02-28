Memory Modules Market: 5.86% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, February 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends in Memory Modules Market Reviewed with 2022 Opportunities in New Research Report added on ReportsnReports.com. The latest trend gaining momentum in the memory modules market is Integration of MRAM in smartphones. MRAM is an emerging memory module technology. The analysts forecast global memory modules market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the period 2018-2022.

According to the Memory Modules Market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for data centers. Data center applications, including data mining, data extracting, and data processing, work on multiple discrete data items, such as quantitative data, in a single operation. To handle complex data, alternative storage devices, modules, or systems are required that can provide high performance. Memory modules such as DRAM and MRAM offer future scalability, higher capacities, and consume low power. Memory modules have become an essential requirement in some networking and storage products.

A memory module is a circuit board that contains integrated circuits installed in a memory slot on the motherboard. There are two types of memory modules: volatile and non-volatile memory modules. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global memory modules market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the unit shipments of memory modules. The overall market size by revenue has been calculated by adding up the market sizes of the different types of memory modules.

Companies are HP Development Company, Netlist, Kingston Technology, Kingmax Semiconductor, ADATA Technology, Micron Technology, SK HYNIX. Further, the memory module market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High production costs. Memory modules are still new and emerging technologies. Thus, highly sophisticated design equipment (semiconductor manufacturing and test equipment) is required during their manufacturing process. Different next-generation memory modules need to be designed and developed depending on end-user requirements. This requires significant amounts of investments in R&D processes.

Another related report is Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global semiconductor IP market to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% during the period 2018-2022. Top companies are ARM (Softbank), Cadence Design Systems, Imagination Technologies, Synopsys. Semiconductor intellectual properties (SIPs) are considered to be the building blocks or reusable design core components of chip design layout, logic for instances, transistor cells, which are either created by the users for its own use and/or licensed to other users.

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor IP market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

