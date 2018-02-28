

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) said that it would host its annual investor conference at the company's Morris Plains, N.J., headquarters today, led by President and Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk.



As part of the conference, the company will also reaffirm full-year earnings per share guidance of $7.75-$8.00 and first-quarter earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.93--in each case, excluding separation costs and adjustments to the provisional charge related to tax legislation, if any. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the first-quarter, and $7.98 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'This is a transformative time for Honeywell, our software capabilities, and our portfolio. The spins of our Homes and Transportation Systems businesses will be complete by the end of the year, our growth and productivity initiatives are yielding attractive results, and I am confident in Honeywell's ability to deliver significant shareowner value in 2018 and for the years to come,' Adamczyk said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX