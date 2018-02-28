LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/18 -- Pratt & Whitney Canada announced today that a new variant of its ground-breaking PurePower PW800 turbofan engine has been selected to power the new Dassault Falcon 6X business jet, unveiled by Dassault Aviation earlier today. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The PW812D engine, thrust 13,000-14,000 lbs, is set to offer exceptional performance, unparalleled reliability and sustainability. Ready to enter service on other aircraft, the PurePower PW800 engine is optimized for high-flying, fast, long-range business jets and shares the same proven, rigorously-tested core technology used in Pratt & Whitney's award-winning PurePower family of geared turbofan commercial engines. The advanced common core technology, employed in 16 different PurePower engine applications, has amassed more than 585,000 in-service hours.

"With the new Falcon 6X, our PurePower PW800 engine once again demonstrates its leadership in the long range business jet category, said Irene Makris, Vice-President, Marketing, Pratt & Whitney Canada. The PW812D offers the highest level of technology available, paired with the reliability provided by an award-winning platform."

The PurePower PW800 engine incorporates the latest generation of technologies: delivering double-digit improvement in fuel efficiency, setting a new "green" engine standard for emissions with the advanced TALON? X combustor, and its low-noise design and low vibration levels will result in an exceptionally quiet cabin, enabling a more comfortable passenger experience.

Thanks to its robust design, exceptional maintainability, and advanced diagnostics capabilities, the PurePower PW800 engine will deliver best-in-class availability and dispatch reliability to operators. This will be coupled with the Pure Power PW800 family's enhanced service offering tailored for operator needs.

The Falcon 6X is designed to have a top speed of Mach 0.90 and a maximum range of 5,500 nautical miles (10,186 km). It will be able to fly directly from Los Angeles to Geneva, Beijing to San Francisco or Moscow to Singapore at long range cruise speed or connect Moscow to New York, Paris to Beijing or Los Angeles to London at Mach 0.85.

