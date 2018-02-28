STO FN Sustainable Retail Bonds is created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Retail. The segment will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.



The segment is available for external testing with the following identifiers:



Market Identfication in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Retail Bonds FNSE 192 850 Genium INET EXT3



Production identifiers will be communicated in an exchange notice and an IT notice prior to the activation date of the market.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact



Axel Holm telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



NASDAQ Stockholm